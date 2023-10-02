Vision Quest | ScreenRant

Read more:

screenrant »

Is Vision Quest Canceled? Disappointing Rumors Sparked By WandaVision Spinoff UpdateWhite Vision's Vision Quest spinoff may be over.

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Scream 2 (1997) | ScreenRantScream 2 is the follow-up to Wes Craven's meta film Scream and was released a year after the original. In the sequel, Sidney (Neve Campbell) moves to college but can't escape her legacy as a survivor of Ghostface. Things become even more complicated for Sidney and her friends when a new Ghostface haunts her campus.

Memory (2023) (2023) | ScreenRantMemory is a 2023 drama film by writer-director Michel Franco. The film follows Jessica Chastain as social worker Sylvia, who carries on a relatively straightforward life as a single mother - until a high school reunion re-opens the past via a former classmate named Saul.

American Sniper (2014) | ScreenRantAmerican Sniper is based on the true story of U.S. Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle and his tour of duty in Iraq. The film explores his legendary career on the field as he battles hidden in enemy lines to protect his brothers in arms despite the growing bounty on his head and the havoc it wreaked on his personal life.

Dexter: New Blood (2021) | ScreenRantDexter: New Blood takes place ten years after the conclusion of the original Dexter TV series after Dexter heads off into a Hurricane to fake his death and start a new life. To escape his past and give his children a potentially better life, Dexter assumes the identity of Jim Lindsay, a woodsman of the north who works at a small sporting goods store. Dexter is in a new relationship, his murderous desires are suppressed, and his father figure, Harry, has been replaced by Debra, his sister, who perished in the last series. However, when Dexter's son Harrison somehow tracks him down during several incidents around his new home, Dexter realizes that his dark side may not be gone. Worse still, his son may also be harboring his own.