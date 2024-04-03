Virginia town excluded from police training academy over Chinese signatures

A northern Virginia town has been excluded from a countywide police training academy after the town's chief complained about Chinese signatures on trainees' graduation certificates. Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard complained that the academy director, Maj. Wilson Lee, used Chinese characters to sign the certificates that graduates receive when they complete training at the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy.

In an email sent last month and obtained by The Associated Press, DeBoard told Lee, “I just found out that the academy graduation certificates were signed by you in some other language, not in English. This is unacceptable for my agency. I don't want our Herndon officers to receive these and I am requesting that they are issued certificates signed in English, the language that they are expected to use as an officer

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

4 dead after plane crash at airport near Virginia, West Virginia border, officials sayFour people died in a plane crash Sunday at Ingalls Field Airport in Bath County, Virginia, according to an airport representative.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

‘Political Correctness’: Chinese Media Complain Netflix Cast Non-Chinese Actors in ‘3 Body Problem’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

123 pounds of marijuana valued at $500K seized during Virginia traffic stop, police sayAuthorities in Virginia said they seized at least 123 pounds of marijuana worth about $500,000 during a traffic stop.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Virginia waterways, Chesapeake Bay included in signed legislation(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin has now signed over 260 bills, including a handful of environmental bills meant to protect the health of the Chesapeake Bay and other Virginia waterways. A few bills extend deadlines for ongoing projects or programs in the commonwealth.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Collapse of NBA, NHL arena deal prompts recriminations, allegations of impropriety in VirginiaThe collapse of a proposal to relocate the Washington NBA and NHL teams to northern Virginia has set off an extraordinary round of bitter recriminations among some of the officials and companies that were parties to the deal. Lawmakers pointed the finger at Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, while he blamed “politics and personal agendas.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Collapse of NBA, NHL arena deal prompts recriminations, allegations of impropriety in VirginiaThe collapse of a proposal to relocate the Washington NBA and NHL teams to northern Virginia has set off an extraordinary round of bitter recriminations among some of the officials and companies that were parties to the deal.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »