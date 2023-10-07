Virginia Tech vs. Florida State FREE LIVE STREAM (10/7/23): Watch college football, Week 6 online | Time, TV,

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Boston College Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) —Florida State has started 4-0 with a pair of impressive wins away from home, knocking off LSU in Orlando and edging Clemson at Death Valley while scoring 30 or more points in each September game.

But there are also real flaws to the Seminoles’ offense, from an often stagnant run game (147 yards per game, 81st in the FBS) to the lack of efficiency on third downs (38 percent, 85th in the nation). Those were both strengths in 2022 but now are major question marks.

“We’ve got to do a better job of third-down conversions, continuing to extend drives,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. The No. 5 Seminoles converted on just 1 of 9 third-down tries in a nail-biting win at Boston College and followed it up with a somewhat improved 4 of 13 conversion rate at Clemson. Norvell points to details such as a missed assignment, drop or penalty, sore spots for the Seminoles (2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) as they play their league home opener against Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0) on Saturday. headtopics.com

Norvell often is thinking ahead on third downs, calling plays along with offensive coordinator Alex Atkins with the intention of going for it on fourth down if necessary. If it’s fourth-and-1 or fourth-and-2 near midfield or on the opponents’ side of the 50, Norvell has been a proponent of the analytics and will often go for it.

Florida State is 7 of 9 on fourth-down conversions this fall, 13th in the FBS and the highest the Seminoles have been in that category since Norvell arrived in 2020. “If you have a third-and-8 and you get six yards to a fourth-and-2, and then you convert on a fourth-and-2, that is a positive set,” Norvell said. “You did what you needed to do to put yourself in that situation. … If it’s third-and-8, you want to get the eight yards. But ultimately there’s times that you can have that type of thought process, and we’re going to continue to push. headtopics.com

