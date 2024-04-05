Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore celebrates in NCAA Tournament game against Baylor

Virginia Tech 's Georgia Amoore celebrates during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the women's NCAA Tournament in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Virginia Tech Georgia Amoore NCAA Tournament Basketball Baylor

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore enters portal after Brooks' exitVirginia Tech star point guard Georgia Amoore has entered the transfer portal, the school told ESPN on Monday.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Beekman shines on senior night as Virginia beats Georgia Tech 72-57Reece Beekman finished with 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds on senior night and Virginia cruised to a 72-57 victory over Georgia Tech, closing out the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season. The Cavaliers (22-9, 13-7) clinched the third seed and earned a double bye in the conference tournament.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

4 dead after plane crash at airport near Virginia, West Virginia border, officials sayFour people died in a plane crash Sunday at Ingalls Field Airport in Bath County, Virginia, according to an airport representative.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Pedulla scores 28, Virginia Tech closes regular season with 82-76 win over Notre DameSean Pedulla scored 28 points, MJ Collins added 15 points and eight rebounds and Virginia Tech held off Notre Dame 82-76, the final day of the regular season in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Virginia Tech led by five points at halftime and never gave up the lead in the second half although Notre Dame was within two points several times.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Florida State vs Virginia Tech Predictions, Picks, and Odds: Seminoles Sent HomeCollege basketball odds, picks and predictions for Florida State Seminoles vs Virginia Tech Hokies. NCAAB betting free pick and best bet analysis.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Virginia Tech’s stay at the ACC tournament proves to be a quick oneVirginia Tech appears destined for the NIT after losing to Florida State in the second round of the ACC tournament.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »