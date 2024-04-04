Virginia Police Dog Stabbed and Killed by MS-13 Gang Members at State Prison

A Virginia police dog named Rivan was stabbed and killed by MS-13 gang members during an assault at a state prison . The dog was accompanying corrections officer Kharmishia Phillip Fields when three inmates attacked another inmate.

The attacking inmates are affiliated with the MS-13 gang and appeared to be supervised by another inmate. Despite attempts to save Rivan's life, the dog died from his injuries. Rivan was five years old and had been part of the K-9 unit since 2019.

Virginia Police Dog Stabbed Killed MS-13 Gang State Prison Assault Inmates Corrections Officer

