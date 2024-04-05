Virginia Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography and Bestiality Items

A Virginia man is facing dozens of serious charges after deputies said he was found with child porn and items showing bestiality. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), 45-year-old Stephen Darrell Hatcher Jr.

was arrested for 53 counts of felony Possession of Obscene Items Depicting a Person Engaged in Sexual Contact with an Animal. Sheriff J.R. Grissom expressed his gratitude for the effort put in by multiple law enforcement agencies in the area working the case.

