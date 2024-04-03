Virginia Governor Signs Legislation Expanding Hate Crime Laws

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed legislation expanding state statutes for hate crimes to include crimes committed against people because of their ethnic origin. The new laws aim to protect Jewish, Muslim, Sikh, and other ethnic and religious groups from hate crimes. Youngkin emphasized the importance of combating antisemitism and religious bigotry and highlighted the formation of the Commission to Combat Antisemitism as one of his first executive orders.

Virginia, as the first state to prioritize religious freedom, is leading the way in sending a clear message against crimes based on religion, race, or ethnicity

