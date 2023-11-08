Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Declines to Endorse GOP Presidential Primary Candidate

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who received former president Donald Trump’s endorsement in the 2021 election, said he’s not going to make an endorsement in the GOP presidential primary. “I’m not going to endorse anyone,” he told CNN on Tuesday night. “I think that voters should choose who the nominee is. And then, of course, I will support the Republican nominee.”

