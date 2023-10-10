Virginia elections in dead heat as candidates focus on abortion and crime

Virginia could serve as a 2024 bellwether on abortion because both legislative houses are up for grabs in November.

Democrats already flipped a state Senate seat earlier this year in a special election, where now-state Sen. Aaron Rouse campaigned heavily on abortion messaging and won a seat that represents Norfolk and Virginia Beach, where much of the commonwealth's military lives.

According to the Washington Post, abortion is the No. 1 issue being pushed in ad buys across the state supporting Democratic candidates in both chambers, clocking in at $4.5 million. UMW politics professor Stephen Farnsworth said Virginia, once reliably purple but trending blue in recent years,"has rapidly returned to its purple state status." In the same poll, 53% of respondents said the overturn of Roe v. Wade would be a"major factor" for electoral decision-making. headtopics.com

“We’ve told Democrats and the whole commonwealth exactly where we are,” Garren Shipley, state House Speaker Todd Gilbert's communications director, said. “We are at a limit after 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest, and the life and health of the mother.

However, Spirit of Virginia PAC coordinated campaigns director Zack Roday said Republicans will have a different strategy than 2022, where Republicans have been criticized for running away from messaging on abortion, allowing Democrats to own the issue. headtopics.com

"You can’t just ignore what your opponent is leveling against you when it’s their No. 1 attack," he added.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Two-parent households give rural boys in poverty 'advantage' over urban peersBreccan F. Thies is an investigative reporter for the Washington Examiner. He previously covered education and culture issues at Breitbart News. A Virginia native, Thies graduated from the University of Virginia in 2019, where he earned a degree in foreign affairs and minored in history. You can follow him on X: BreccanFThies.

University of Washington asks court to dismiss Oregon State, Washington State's suit against Pac-12The University of Washington asked a court to dismiss the lawsuit brought against the Pac-12 by Oregon State and Washington State. The Pacific Northwest schools are seeking to prevent the conference’s departing members from standing in the way of their efforts to rebuild the league. A mediation process is ongoing between Oregon State and Washington State and the 10 departing Pac-12 members, according to the court filings. But two schools believe that shouldn’t stop the court case from proceeding

University of Washington asks court to dismiss Oregon State, Washington State's suit against Pac-12The University of Washington asked a court on Monday to dismiss the lawsuit brought against the Pac-12 by Oregon State and Washington State.

Liberal Media Scream: CBS touts waitress jobs as sign Bidenomics worksNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream.' Be sure to follow Paul on X at SecretsBedard, like him on Facebook, and sign up for his email newsletter to get all of Paul's Washington Secrets delivered to your i

Buzz: Biden mean to his dogs, Gettysburg saved, Gingrich gets a VespaNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream.' Be sure to follow Paul on X at SecretsBedard, like him on Facebook, and sign up for his email newsletter to get all of Paul's Washington Secrets delivered to your i

House border watchdog hits Mayorkas ‘stall tactics,’ threatens contemptNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream.' Be sure to follow Paul on X at SecretsBedard, like him on Facebook, and sign up for his email newsletter to get all of Paul's Washington Secrets delivered to your i