Virginia Dem Susanna Gibson down big in new poll after sex video scandal

for “tips” during online webcam shows is down more than 10 percentage points among likely voters in her district, according to a poll conducted after the scandal surfaced.

Susanna Gibson, who is running to represent the 57th district in the Old Dominion’s House of Delegates, trails Republican David Owen by 49.5% to 38.9%, a Cygnal poll exclusively obtained by The Post shows.

Owen, a businessman, held a 4% lead among those voters when Cygnal conducted a previous survey of the race in August — before the Washington Postof Gibson’s online sex shows.

Since then, Gibson’s unfavorability rating has increased from 12.5% to 45.2% among likely district voters. Meanwhile, her favorability rating has declined from 28.1% to 27.3% between August and September.

Democrat Susanna Gibson, who is running for the 57th district in Virginia’s House of Delegates, trails 11 percentage points behind her GOP opponent David Owen among likely voters.7

The Cygnal poll comes after the Virginia Democratic House candidate was caught performing sex acts with her husband for âtipsâ in online webcam shows.

The poll also found “more than 80% of voters have already heard about Susanna Gibson’s online business and behaviors.”

The Gibson campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“It’s no surprise that Ms. Gibson’s polling poorly,” Aaron Evans, a spokesman for Owen’s campaign, told The Post. “David Owen is remaining focused on his common-sense agenda of renewing the economy, lowering crime, and improving our schools for the future of Virginia families.”The 57th District, which covers an area northwest of Richmond, is one of several competitive races in Virginia as Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin looks to gain a majority in both houses.

The 57th backed Youngkin in 2021 by 51.2% to 48.3% — but flipped blue in the 2022 midterm elections, with 50.1% voting Democrat and 49.1% voting Republican.

The GOP currently holds a narrow three-vote majority in the House of Delegates, 49 to 46. All 100 seats will be up for election, and five are vacant.

The 57th district is one of several competitive races in Virginia for the Nov. 7 election, as Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin looks to gain a majority in both houses.Democrats hold a four-vote majority in the state Senate, 22 to 18, with no vacancies.

The Cygnal poll was commissioned by Virginia Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert’s Republican Commonwealth Leadership PAC, which also commissioned 57th district polls in August and May,.

Gibson, 40, streamed more than a dozen live romps with her husband to 5,770 followers on the adult website Chaturbate — using an account which she maintained even after declaring her candidacy in July 2022, according to archived screenshots reviewed by The Post.

Owen, a businessman, held just a 4% lead among those voters when the pollster conducted a previous survey of the race in August â before news broke of Gibsonâs online sex shows.She last updated a picture to her profile — with the user name HotWifeExperience — on Sept. 5, 2022, but it has since been taken down.

By day a nurse practitioner, Gibson moonlighted as an adult performer who pressed her online audience for more “tokens” in exchange for certain sex acts in “private” showings, saying she was “raising money for a good cause.”

Her husband, John David Gibson, who is a lawyer and echoed her request for tips in at least one of the videos, contributed $5,000 to her campaign, according to