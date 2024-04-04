Virginia Couple Arrested for Capitol Building Entry on January 6

The FBI arrested a Loudon County, Virginia, couple early Thursday morning for entering the Capitol building three years ago on January 6, 2021, according to a recent interview of the couple. In an exclusive interview on Monday, the couple revealed that the FBI came to their home around 6:00 a.m. in cars with flashing lights, pounded on the door, and yelled for them to come out with their hands up.

The husband woke up his wife and instructed her to call their friend Richard Ryan, who was involved in an election integrity case they had filed against Loudoun County's Electoral Board and Board of Supervisors. The case was dismissed on January 6, 2023. The couple described how the FBI agents entered their home with guns drawn

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

4 dead after plane crash at airport near Virginia, West Virginia border, officials sayFour people died in a plane crash Sunday at Ingalls Field Airport in Bath County, Virginia, according to an airport representative.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Virginia man found guilty for conduct during Jan. 6 Capitol riotA Chesapeake, Virginia man was found guilty Thursday of felony and misdemeanor charges for his conduct during the January 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Former RNC chair McDaniel calls January 6 Capitol attack ‘unacceptable’ after years of deflectionFormer Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Sunday that former president Donald Trump wanted her to move aside from her position as RNC chairwoman.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Text Messages Show CIA Deployed Personnel Domestically to Capitol January 6, 2021Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Southwest suburban man charged with firing gun during January 6 US Capitol insurrectionThree years and two months after the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a southwest suburban man has been charged with firing a gun during the violence.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Capitol Police arrest man trying to enter the building with a hammerMegan Lebowitz is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »