Virginia Congressman Enrolls in College to Study Machine Learning

Don Beyer, a Virginia Democrat and car dealership owner, has enrolled in George Mason University to pursue a master's degree in machine learning . This move is part of a larger effort by lawmakers to educate themselves about artificial intelligence as they consider legislation to regulate its development.

