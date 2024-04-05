Virgin Voyages Introduces Month-Long Cruise Package for Remote Workers

In March, Virgin Voyages introduced the ' Scarlet Summer Season Pass ,' a month-long cruise package for remote workers . The pass includes room, meals, fitness classes , Wi-Fi, and workspaces. Priced at $9,990 for two people, it offers a 30% discount compared to booking four separate week-long cruises.

