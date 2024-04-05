Virgin Voyages Introduces Month-Long Cruise for Remote Workers

Virgin Voyages is targeting a new type of traveler: remote workers . In March, the Miami-based cruise line owned by Sir Richard Branson introduced a month-long cruise called the ' Scarlet Summer Season Pass .' It's essentially four week-long cruises packaged together to appeal to remote workers who want to spend a month at sea in southern Europe. The pass covers two people and costs $9,990.

The rate includes a room, meals, group fitness classes and Wi-Fi, plus laundry services, daily coffee and tea credits and access to workspaces. Booking the 'Season Pass' is 30% cheaper than booking four week-long cruises back to back, according to Virgin's website. Travelers can also swap out travel companions for different legs of the cruise, said Saverimuttu, as long as they are 18 or older, in line with Virgin Voyages' policy. Within 24 hours of announcing the Season Pass, more than 2,000 people registered interest in it, said Saverimuttu

