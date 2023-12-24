Viral Vlogger Reveals How Much He Pays for Rent in New York City

Viral vlogger Caleb Simpson asks this one question a lot – but how much does he pay for rent in New York City? "My rent is $6,500 a month," Simpson told Fox News Digital. "I have two roommates, so we split it. I pay like $2,850 for my space. Everyone does ask me, ‘Why don't you move? You have roommates, you can now afford more of a nicer place.’" "I like my roommates, there's a reason why I live with them. I think it's fun," he continued.

"And in New York City, here, it's more accepted to have roommates and to live with other adults." Simpson, who launched his social media career 10 years ago and was born and raised in North Carolina, has risen to TikTok fame by traveling around the world to ask people on the street his now well-known question, "How much do you pay for rent?" which is followed by a home tour of that person’s residenc





