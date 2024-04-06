Viral Videos Mislead People About Invading Abandoned Houses

In many states, to claim possession, a person must live in the property for a set amount of years, submit documentation and pay property taxes. On TikTok and Instagram, viral videos show a man telling people that there’s a legal way for them to invade an abandoned house. "I found out that there is a law that says that if a house is not inhabited we can expropriate it," the influencer Leonel Moreno , who goes by " Leito Oficial ". Moreno is a Venezuelan migrant who came to the U.S. in 2022.

His 2023 videos telling people how to "take advantage of the U.S. system" went viral. Program after he arrived in the U.S. That program required him to report to an Enforcement and Removal Operations Office within 60 days of his U.S. arrival. Because he didn’t report to the office, immigration officers arrested Moreno on March 29 in Gahanna, Ohio. He is detained pending further immigration proceedings, the ICE spokesperson said on April 4

Viral Videos Influencer Leonel Moreno Leito Oficial Abandoned Houses U.S. Immigration Arrest

