Viral ‘pineapple sleep hack’ is good — but eating this before bed is even better: expert

We really are getting tired — 9 tricks to beat fall blues from expertsTo avoid tossing and turning in bed, fighting to find a comfortable sleeping position or struggling to ward off worrisome thoughts that are preventing peaceful shuteye, virtual foodies are pigging out on pineapple for optimal beauty sleep.

To avoid tossing and turning in bed, fighting to find a comfortable sleeping position or struggling to ward off worrisome thoughts that are preventing peaceful shuteye, virtual foodies are pigging out on pineapple for optimal beauty sleep.

“Pineapple is one of the foods which has a reasonable level of natural melatonin,” sleep coach and hypnotherapist Dave GibsonA sleep expert agrees that the TikTok-viral “pineapple hack” for sleep works. But says another fruit can have an even greater impact on one’s ability to fall asleep.per the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

indulging on junky, yet yummy bites like chocolate, ice cream, chips, cheese and spicy foodsGibson says the melatonin found in pineapples can be released into a person’s bloodstream, prompting some much needed regulation to their internal clock.

Read more:

nypost »

All Devil Fruit Awakenings in One Piece, Ranked by StrengthDevil Fruit is what gives the characters their immense power in One Piece, and these are all the Devil Fruits ranked by how strong they are.

Volunteers 'rescue' fruit from rotting by harvesting it for local homeownersCommunity Fruit Rescue donates the harvests to schools, food shares and animal sanctuaries.

How to Win with Automation (Hint: It’s Not Chasing Efficiency)Don’t look for low-hanging fruit.

Denver business owner whose 'poop' protest against City Hall went viral demands solutions on homeless problemDenver activist Jon Caldara elaborated on why he dumped excrement from homeless people on the steps of City Hall that had been left by his think tank's office.

Looking back, Sarah Cooper 'wasn't ready' for viral fame: 'I suffered a lot of humiliation'In a new memoir about her sudden rise, Cooper, who came to prominence lip-syncing Donald Trump, faces the personal and professional costs of going viral.

We really are getting tired — 9 tricks to beat fall blues from experts

Erectile dysfunction ruining your love life? There’s one easy fix, scientists say — and it’s free

Do Jennifer Aniston’s 4 ‘simple’ rules for staying in shape really work for mere mortals?

To avoid tossing and turning in bed, fighting to find a comfortable sleeping position or struggling to ward off worrisome thoughts that are preventing peaceful shuteye, virtual foodies are pigging out on pineapple for optimal beauty sleep.

In fact, beneath the trending TikTok hashtag #PineappleHacks, which has amassed over 3.7 million views, fruit-happy snackers have credited the sweet piece of produce with helping them achieve “the best sleep ever,” owing to its melatonin-boosting properties.

However, the pros of eating pineapples notwithstanding, an expert on bedding down says there’s an even better fruit than the tangy tropical treat that will put you fast asleep.

“Pineapple is one of the foods which has a reasonable level of natural melatonin,” sleep coach and hypnotherapist Dave GibsonA sleep expert agrees that the TikTok-viral “pineapple hack” for sleep works. But says another fruit can have an even greater impact on one’s ability to fall asleep.per the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health

. It helps with the timing of a human’s circadian rhythms — or their 24-hour internal clock — and with sleep.

eggs, fish, nuts and certain fruits and vegetables are, too, great dietary sources

indulging on junky, yet yummy bites like chocolate, ice cream, chips, cheese and spicy foodsGibson says the melatonin found in pineapples can be released into a person’s bloodstream, prompting some much needed regulation to their internal clock.But Gibson says when polishing off some pineapple, “[melatonin] is absorbed into the bloodstream, and then crosses into the brain where it can help reset our body clock.”

“If you have lower-than-needed levels of melatonin being produced by the pineal gland,” he continued, “then eating pineapple could help.”In a number of viral posts under the hashtag #PineappleHacks, parents are seen giving their children a slice of the fruit before bedtime.if you struggle with sleep,” certified nutritionist Emma Leigh, 21, penned in the closed caption of a TikTok advisory with over 40,000 views.

“Pineapple has been shown to increase melatonin in the body by 240%,” she said. “Eating pineapple before bed helps me fall asleep faster and sleep so much deeper.”grants her the “best sleep ever,” adding that she either feasts on the fruit frozen or blended in a tasty after-dinner tea. “Montmorency tart cherries have the highest melatonin levels of any fruit,” said the snooze guru. “[They] would be my recommendation if aiding sleep is the aim of eating the fruit in the first place.”Magnesium and cherry juice are powerful tools to help support a better night’s sleep. Magnesium is cofactor for muscle and nerve relaxation and montmorency cherry juice has been linked to higher levels of melatonin production in the body leading to longer and deeper sleep 🌙and magnesium glycinate and you sleep as soon as your head touches the pillow,” bragged wellness influencer named Selina, from the UK, in a video post entitled “Sleep Problems?.”

“You don’t wake up to go to the toilet, that reoccurring vivid nightmare has stopped,”

she wrote, punctuating her happy pronouncement with the red cherries emoji, “and you wake up feeling well rested and excited for the day.”

Vividseats: Official Ticketing Partner of New York Post

Mugshot revealed after man charged with kidnapping 9-year-old girl found in cabinet inside his camper

NYC college student sentenced to year in Dubai prison after touching airport security guard's arm

Judge at Trump civil fraud trial implores media to stop saying he valued Mar-a-Lago at $18M

Prince Harry wants his old life back, Meghan Markle left 'frustrated': expert

Here's why you should order groceries with FreshDirect: Fall offerings

The 6 best infrared sauna blankets of 2023, plus benefits and expert tips

40 hot and popular holiday toys to shop for in 2023, per trend experts — from"Barbie" to Bluey

Sofía Vergara goes makeup-free in nude bathtub thirst trap amid Joe Manganiello divorce

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole posts bikini thirst trap amid athlete’s romance with Taylor Swift

‘American Pie’ Star Tara Reid’s ‘Special Forces’ Experience Gets Even Harder As She’s Called An “Unadulterated Bag Of Crap”

YouTube influencer MrBeast, Charlotte Hornets form business partnership

A sleep expert agrees that the TikTok-viral"pineapple hack" for sleep works. But says another fruit can have an even greater impact on one's ability to fall asleep.Gibson says the melatonin found in pineapples can be released into a person's bloodstream, prompting some much needed regulation to their internal clock.In a number of viral posts under the hashtag #PineappleHacks, parents are seen giving their children a slice of the fruit before bedtime.