Viral Claims About Eliminating No-Fault Divorce

Viral posts claim some Republican lawmakers are looking to eliminate no-fault divorce. We VERIFY what no-fault divorce is and what’s happening in states. VERIFY reader Stacie asked us in a text message if there’s any truth to the viral claims.

In the United States, traditional fault divorce and no-fault divorce are the two legally defined divorce categories courts recognize, according to Cornell Law School’s Traditional fault divorce requires a person filing for divorce to prove some sort of wrongdoing on the part of their spouse, the Legal Information Institute says. Some of the most common reasons for traditional fault divorces include adultery, bigamy, abuse, cruelty or abandonment. MetLife says a spouse is allowed to object to a traditional fault divorce, but they would need to disprove the fault by presenting a defense to the court. No-fault divorces, on the other hand, do not require any showing of wrongdoing to file for divorce, according to the Legal Information Institute





10TV » / 🏆 560. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FACT CHECK: No Change in George Floyd’s Cause of Death, Despite Viral False ClaimsThe police officer who kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes in 2020 was convicted of murder, and the medical examiner dete...

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

New US jobless claims edge down; continued claims on the riseNew US jobless claims edge down; continued claims on the rise

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Los beneficios de la cúrcuma para la salud: Hoja de Datos VERIFYSharee McFadden made it her mission to give the homeless the tools they need to move forward.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

Alabama lawmaker wants pornography websites to verify age, industry outlines unintended consequencesAn Alabama lawmaker is working to restrict kids' access to adult material online. Republican Representative Ben Robbins wants pornography websites to verify the

Source: mynbc15 - 🏆 262. / 63 Read more »

Nikki Haley Proposes Requiring Social Media Users to Verify Their Identities for National SecurityNew Hampshire rejects demands to forgo its first-in-the-nation status and announces the date for its Republican and Democratic presidential primaries. Nikki Haley proposes identity verification for social media users over national security concerns. The new primary calendar is a response to demands for more diverse early voting contests.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Nikki Haley Faces Backlash Over Proposal to Verify Social Media UsersFormer U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is navigating the fallout of her first significant blunder on the campaign trail since her rise in the polls after pledging to impose a controversial social media policy if elected.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »