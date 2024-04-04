Violent Invasion of Washington Surgi-Clinic Planned and Executed by Anti-Abortion Extremists

At 9:05 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, a group of anti-abortion extremists from at least six states forced their way into the Washington Surgi-Clinic , a facility that provides abortion care in Washington, D.C. This article reveals, for the first time, how a violent clinic invasion was planned and executed.

It is based on testimony by Davis, forensic analysis by FBI agents of the defendants’ social media and cell phone records, footage obtained from the clinic’s security cameras and responding police officers’ body cameras, as well as the extremists’ own Facebook livestream of what they interchangeably called a “lock-and-block” and a “rescue” (a term coined by anti-abortion extremists to mean physically preventing women from obtaining abortion care

