Violent Gangs and Drug Distributors Control Haiti

People look at the the bodies of three persons shot dead after an overnight shooting in the Pétion Ville neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti , Monday, April 1, 2024.Then-President Donald Trump may have painted with too broad a brush when, in 2018, he cavalierly described some Third World nations as “s—- hole” countries, but in singling out Haiti , he was dead on.

As mesmerized as Bill Clinton and Mr. Carter, more than 90% of Haiti’s voters turned out to elect the priest they saw as the leader who would save them from having to live in the sort of place Mr. Trump would so graphically describe two decades later. Mr. Aristide immediately resumed persecuting his detractors and systematically destroying what was left of the democratic system he had vowed to honor. Mr. Carter denounced the next elections he set up as a sham, but Mr. Clinton continued his support.

“I can’t. Aristide has a contract out on me,” he said. I went without him and soon found myself at a lunch in Port-au-Prince with a diverse group of Aristide haters. The Duvalier family controlled the party that ran Haiti until “Baby Doc” Duvalier was forced into exile by many who had put their faith in Mr. Aristide. The chairman of that party sat on my right. The Haitian Communist Party chairman sat on my left.

