Violent Clash at Concordia University Protests

Dueling protests at Concordia University in Montreal resulted in injuries and an arrest after a student assaulted a security guard. Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups clashed, with the situation turning violent. Jewish students were allegedly called 'murderers' by the pro-Palestinian crowd. Pro-Palestinian students claimed they were attacked by pro-Israel protesters.

