Violence in Israel disrupts study-abroad plans for American students

Passengers look at a departure board at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on Oct. 7, as flights are canceled because of the Hamas surprise attacks. The war has sparked major disruptions at the airport. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP/Getty Images)Eighteen New York University undergraduates managed to leave Tel Aviv over the weekend, flying to Dubai.

“We let the parents know when the flight took off," said Josh Taylor, NYU’s vice president of global outreach and mobility,"and we let the parents know when it landed.” Israel’s military announced Tuesday that it is “moving into the offensive” after securing the country’s border with Gaza. As the death toll rises on both sides,In a typical year, thousands of U.S. college students come to Israel for study-abroad programs overseen by U.S. schools or attached to Israeli institutions. The Institute of International Education counted about 3,500 U.S.

Brigham Young University is closely tracking a significant academic enterprise in Israel. The BYU Jerusalem Center for Near Eastern Studies is located on Mount Scopus, overlooking the historic Old City of Jerusalem.

On Saturday, the center posted a security update on its website that said 93 students were living there and that an off-campus field trip had been canceled. The center said academic instruction would continue as scheduled. There will be some “challenges ... with travel outside of the Center,” the update said. “These will be evaluated as the conflict unfolds.

On Tuesday, Nina Shelanski, 23, a University of Colorado student who has been living in Tel Aviv while taking classes remotely, went to the airport with plans to fly to Athens. A dual U.S.-Canadian citizen, she plans to stay in Europe temporarily. "My parents want me to be safe so they want me to leave at least until the situation stabilizes," she wrote in a text.

