VinFast's stock rallies after EV deliveries top 10,000 in Q3

Shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. bounced Thursday after the electric-vehicle maker said its deliveries rose to more than 10,000 EVs during the third quarter.

Shares of the Vietnam-based EV and E-scooter maker VFS, -13.72% climbed 3.6% in premarket trading, after closing the previous session at a record low of $8.05. The company disclosed Thursday that it delivered 10,027 EVs in the three months to Sept. 30, up 5.2% from the 9,535 EVs delivered in the second quarter. In the same period a year ago, the company only delivered 153 EVs.

E-scooter deliveries totaled 28,220 during the latest quarter, up 177.2% from 10,182 in the second quarter, and 112.9% more than the 13,253 e-scooters it delivered a year ago. Vehicle sales during the quarter increased 185.2% from a year ago to VND7.70 trillion ($319.5 million), while total revenue grew 159.3% to VND8.25 trillion ($342.7 million). headtopics.com

VinFast went public in August after merging with a special-purpose acquisition company, and the stock went on a “meme”-like surge to a record close of $82.35 on Aug. 28. Don’t miss: This EV company has a bigger market cap than Ford or GM. But you many not have heard of it.Since then, the stock has plunged 90.2% through Wednesday. VinFast’s market capitalization as of Wednesday’s close was $18.77 billion, according to FactSet data.

