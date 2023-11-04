Vince Vance and the Valiants' Lead Vocalist Sues Mariah Carey for Copyright Infringement

Stone, the lead vocalist of Vince Vance and the Valiants, filed a lawsuit against Mariah Carey and her team for $20 million in a California court. He claimed that Carey's popular holiday song 'All I Want for Christmas is You' infringed on his copyright. Stone co-wrote his song, also titled 'All I Want for Christmas is You', in 1989. According to the complaint, Carey 'directly' copied lyrics from Stone's hit and approximately 50% of the song is copyright infringement

. Stone's song had charted on Billboard for years and his band performed it at the White House in 1994, the same year Carey's song was released. Carey's alleged capitalization on the success of her infringing work was also mentioned in the complaint

