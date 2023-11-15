Vimeo's Staff Picks Program Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary

A little-known division within the New York-based company Vimeo has quietly helped propel the careers of successful filmmakers working today, through a selection program called “Staff Picks”. To mark the 15-Year anniversary of Staff Picks, the company invited former recipients to a party punctuated by a series of screenings. The program has helped bring attention to thousands of film and television professionals.

