Villanova suffers first home loss to St. John's since 1993

Villanova coach Kyle Neptune had gone to reserve big man Nnanna Njoku off the bench. Njoku really only gets minutes because Neptune has previously called him a “defensive juggernaut,” and true to the description, Njoku helped off his defender and swatted a St. John’s shot near the rim.

But the ball landed in the hands of a Red Storm player, and the extended possession ended with a Brady Dunlap three-pointer just before the shot clock expired to extend Villanova’s deficit to 10 seven minutes into the second half.The St. John’s freshman, who had Villanova as a finalist before committing to Rick Pitino’s program, hit the game’s dagger shot. Villanova’s Hakim Hart missed a layup inside of three minutes to play that would’ve cut the deficit to eight. Instead, the ball went the other way and Dunlap drilled a corner triple that silenced the Finneran Pavilion crowd — save for the handful of Red Storm faithful who made their presence clear in celebrating what became the Red Storm’s first win at Villanova’s on-campus arena since 1993, a streak of 13 consecutive losses snappe





PhillyDailyNews » / 🏆 89. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

49ers' 1993 loss to Oilers reminiscent of Monday's Ravens gameThe San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Houston Oilers in 1993 is reminiscent of their upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

We Tested the Best All-Electric Boats on the Water. Here Are Our 3 Favorites.The R30, with its aluminum hull, full cabin, beefy hardtop and three foldout platforms at the stern, is an unusual design among all-electric boats. Blue Innovations, founded by John Vo, aims to build 10 to 15 boats next year and eventually increase production to 300 to 500 units with a mega-factory.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

Navajo Weaver Naiomi Glasses Is Ralph Lauren's First Artist in ResidenceThe Diné artist created a collection with Polo that celebrates her Navajo roots—and kicks off the label's inaugural program.

Source: wmag - 🏆 723. / 51 Read more »

First Drive: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek WildernessAuto123 gets in a first drive of the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Sedona, AZ – The Crosstrek, otherwise known as the Impreza on Stilts, is the star player on the Subaru roster in Canada. The Outback and Forester are certainly popular models, but the wee Crosstrek currently accounts for some 35 percent of the brand’s sales here. It’s not hard to figure out why. The city-friendly small SUV offers a comfortable on-pavement ride and all-wheel-drive reassurance for a relatively affordable price. But there was a gap in the model range, in the view of Subaru. The mantra for the company in producing this new Wilderness version was to offer customers ‘A Crosstrek for Everyone’, making the model as omnipresent on auto shoppers’ short lists as the cacti and healing vortexes found in this beautiful corner of Arizona

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »

USAA Appoints Chief Transformation Officer for the First Time in HistoryTom Troy has been appointed as the chief transformation officer at USAA, marking a significant milestone in the company's history. Troy, who previously served as president and CEO of CSAA Insurance Group, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Congress' first year ends with a whimper, and next year looks no betterThis Congress started with showy bluster, a bitter 15-round, multi-day spectacle to elect a House speaker, a Republican who vowed to "never quit," and then did just that. House lawmakers proceeded not only to oust the GOP speaker, they also punished their own colleagues with censures and expulsion, launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and were barely able to conduct the basics of governing by keeping federal offices from shuttering. While this first year of the 118th Congress was a historic one, thanks to the dizzying turmoil coming from the Republicans on the House side of the Capitol, next year is headed toward more of the same. With just 27 bills and resolutions signed into law, not counting a few board appointments, it's among the most do-nothing sessions of Congress in recent times. Hello headtopics.com administrator, You always provide useful information.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »