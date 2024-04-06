Villanova Law School Hosts Annual Sports Symposium with Power Players

Villanova ’s law school held its annual sports symposium on Friday, featuring panel discussions with power players from the sports industry. The event included Eagles running back Brian Westbrook , former Wildcats basketball star Randy Foye , and executives from major pro leagues .

The symposium aimed to explore the intersection of sports and law.

