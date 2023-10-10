Vikings will reportedly place WR Justin Jefferson on IR, out until Week 10 at least

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) looks on during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)reported on Tuesday that Justin Jefferson is headed to injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He won't be eligible to return until Week 10 at the earliest.

Jefferson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He slipped on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium while running a route, and didn't return for the rest of the 27-20 loss.

To replace Jefferson on the field, it's likely wide receivers Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn will see more targets, as well as tight end T.J. Hockenson. Addison took over for Jefferson on Sunday after he left the game. headtopics.com

The next four weeks are going to be pretty tough for the Vikings, who are already reeling from an 1-4 start. Here's what their upcoming schedule looks like.At minimum, those are the games Jefferson is guaranteed to miss. However, there is no exact timeline for his recovery since it largely depends on how he responds to treatment.

Week 6 is the biggest focus for the Vikings now. The Bears are also 1-4 and are probably very relieved they won't have to deal with Jefferson on Sunday. And considering they just hung 40 on the Washington Commanders, the Bears will be going in with some confidence. One of these teams will emerge with a 2-4 record at the end of Sunday's game, and one will be 1-5. headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson leaves in the 4th quarter with a hamstring injuryMinnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was forced out of the game in the fourth quarter due to a right hamstring injury. Jefferson slipped on the turf while trying to make a cut on his route during a third down pass deep in Kansas City territory. He limped slowly to the sideline after grabbing the back of his right leg. The Vikings scored a touchdown two plays later. Jefferson watched the next drive from the sideline without a helmet. The All-Pro who led the NFL in receptions and

Vikings unsure of Justin Jefferson's status after injury - ESPNThe Vikings said it's 'still very early' to project a timetable for Justin Jefferson's availability after the star receiver suffered a hamstring injury.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sustains hamstring injury vs. Chiefsitemprop=description content=Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sustains hamstring injury vs. Chiefs

Kevin O'Connell -- Vikings won't rush 'down' Justin Jefferson back - ESPNThe Vikings will not put Justin Jefferson back on the field until he is fully recovered from his hamstring injury, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson still being evaluated for hamstring injuryA day after star receiver Justin Jefferson had to leave Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because of a hamstring injury, the Minnesota Vikings were still evaluating the status of their leading receiver. Jefferson slipped on the turf while trying to make a cut on his route during a third down pass deep in Kansas City territory and limped slowly to the sideline after grabbing the back of his right leg. Coach Kevin O'Connell said the team is getting “a couple different opinions” on Jeff

Vikings putting Justin Jefferson on injured reserve with season in perilThe Vikings’ disastrous start to the season just got a lot worse.