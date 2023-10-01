Vikings vs. Panthers, Jaguars vs. Falcons picks: NFL Week 4 predictions

Six turnovers inside the 25-yard line for Minnesota.
Could someone please tell Kirk Cousins and his skill-position players to hold onto the ball? On the other side, Bryce Young has been a disaster for Carolina — he is the lowest-graded passer in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.
If Andy Dalton were playing, this would be a pass, but Young is just too bad to ignore. The Panthers should be playing from behind here throughout.Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison should have a field day in Charlotte, as the Vikings rank second in yards per play, while Carolina is 27th.
The mismatch alert has been sent; you’ve been warned. Jacksonville Jaguars (-3) over Atlanta Falcons (in London)The Jaguars have the lowest average third down yards to gain (5.4 avg. yards on third down) for a first down in the NFL, but they are converting at the seventh-worst rate in the NFL. headtopics.com
Vikings-Panthers predictions, picks: Which 0-3 team wins in Week 4?The Vikings and Panthers both desperately want to avoid an 0-4 start to the 2023 season.
A big piece of that could be the Jags have a case of the drops.