Vikings' Justin Jefferson will reportedly be placed on IR, miss at least 4 games

The star wide receiver will be placed on injured reserve after suffering the injury in the Vikings' 27-20 loss to the, NFL Media reported Tuesday. While the extent of Jefferson's injury is still unknown, he'll miss at least four games due to the injured reserve placement. His timetable to return is reportedly yet to be determined as the team waits to see how he reacts to treatment.

Jefferson suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, coming up hobbling after he broke off a route. He didn't return to the game, finishing the day with three catches for 28 yards. The loss of Jefferson is a tough blow for the Vikings, especially given their start to the season. Minnesota fell to 1-4 with its loss on Sunday, despite the reigning Offensive Player of the Year getting off to a similar start as he did last season. Jefferson is tied for sixth in the NFL in receptions (36) and is third in receiving yards (571) through five weeks of the season.

