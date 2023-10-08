Vikings fall to 1-4 with loss to Chiefs and Kirk Cousins era might be coming to a quiet end

Cousins is in his sixth season with the Vikings. He's better than most people give him credit for but not good enough to be the kind of player who is celebrated forever in Minnesota. Quarterbacks are judged by team success and the Vikings haven't had enough of it with Cousins. They've won just one playoff game with Cousins.

The Vikings lost 27-20 to the Chiefs. They had a chance in the fourth quarter. Cousins drove the Vikings downfield even with Justin Jefferson sidelined with an injury. They might have tied the game had Alexander Mattison not dropped a screen pass right on his hands with a few minutes left. That drive ended with a turnover on downs. A final Vikings drive ended when the clock ran out.

Sunday's game started ominously. The Vikings got a 15-yard pass to Josh Oliver on their first play, and he fumbled. The Chiefs recovered and scored a touchdown on a short drive. Cousins tried to get the Vikings back in it. They were down just seven points late in the fourth quarter and had a couple chances to put together a drive to save the win. headtopics.com

The Vikings could be ready to move on, though it's not like they have a better quarterback lined up. But the entire Cousins era has seemed a bit stale. Minnesota can't get over the hump. It's not Cousins' fault but it's not like it's changing either.

