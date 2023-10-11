Vikings colocan a Jefferson en reserva de lesionados al menos por 4 partidos

La medida obligará a Jefferson, el Jugador Ofensivo del Año 2022, a perderse por lo menos los próximos cuatro partidos, debido a una lesión en un muslo. La fuente de la información habló el martes con The Associated Press a condición de permanecer anónima, porque los Vikings no habían concretado el envío del jugador a la lista.

Sin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins y los Vikings tendrán que apoyarse del novato Jordan Addison, su selección de primera ronda en el draft, quien ha tenido un comienzo promisorio. Los otros receptores, KJ Osborn y Brandon Powell, asumirán papeles más protagónicos, mientras que el tight end TJ Hockerson será incluso más vital en tercera oportunidad.

