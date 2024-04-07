Vigil Held for Victims of Key Bridge Incident in Baltimore

A vigil was held in Baltimore to honor the victims of the tragic key bridge incident. Community members are praying and hoping to find the bodies of the three missing construction workers . The bridge collapsed after being struck by a cargo ship while eight workers were filling potholes. Only two survived. The six workers who lost their lives are now memorialized on Fort Armistead Rd. Dive teams have recovered three bodies so far, but three are still missing.

A memorial with six wooden crosses has been built by artist Roberto Marquez

Vigil Key Bridge Incident Baltimore Victims Construction Workers Memorial Recovery Efforts

