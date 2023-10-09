Vietnam tried to hack U.S. officials, CNN with posts on X, probe finds

Vietnamese government agents tried to plant spyware on the phones of members of Congress, American policy experts and U.S. journalists this year in a brazen campaign that underscores the rapid proliferation of state-of-the-art hacking tools, according to forensic examination of links posted to Twitter and documents uncovered by a consortium of news outlets that includes The Washington Post.

to encourage “the use of commercial spyware … consistent with respect for the rule of law, human rights, and democratic norms and values.” Even in this case, anyone who clicked would have been infected with only an early-stage tool that would screen out unintended victims, investigators said.account on X bore the handle @Joseph_Gordon16. It deleted many of the tweets within a day or two, likely to avoid detection. The account vanished entirely in recent weeks, after journalists began asking Cytrox and Intellexa executives about it.

An aide to Murphy confirmed that Google had notified his office of the targeting attempt but said that no one in the office had clicked the link “to the best of our knowledge.”Peters’ office said in a statement that it was aware of the link but did not believe it had been targeted or compromised. headtopics.com

Citizen Lab said that over the weekend of Sept. 30, after contacts from reporters, more than half of Cytrox’s active servers for distributing the spyware were taken offline. “I’d describe this as a radical shutdown,” said Scott-Railton.

The same technique was used over Twitter in Kenya in 2015, targeting a political candidate, but neither Google nor Citizen Lab could identify a similar public attack in the intervening years. Meta said it has detected public comments with links to powerful spyware on its platforms, but not by top-tier national attackers. headtopics.com

Apparent targets, including those in the House and Senate, would have received a notification from Google beginning in June stating that a nation-state attack attempt had been detected. Those alerts go out monthly and do not identify the method or likely perpetrator.

