Vietnam reports Q3 GDP growth of 5.33% y/y - statistics office

Vietnam's gross domestic product is expected to have grown 5.33% in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to data released by the country's statistics agency on Friday.

The reading is faster than an expansion of 4.05% in the second quarter, but slower than a growth of 13.71% in the same period last year.Our Standards:

Read more:

Reuters »

N.J.’s 33 best small towns, ranked, for awesome fall day tripsNothing is finer than a fall road trip. Here are NJ's 33 best small towns for a weekend excursion.

Man, 33, shot to death in RoselandA man was shot in the head and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on the South Side.

Reviewers Are Obsessed With These 33 Products Under $50 And We Refused To Gatekeep ThemYou can basically put this hot honey on anything and your food will be a 10/10.

This bestselling Shark steam mop is 33% off on Amazon todayGet the Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop for $60, if you act fast.

6 Portuguese Youth Are Suing 33 Countries to Speed Up Climate ActionThe European Human Rights Court will hear the suit aiming to hasten governmental efforts to address the climate crisis.