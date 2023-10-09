Vietnam-aligned hackers attempted to hack US lawmakers and journalists

The powerful hacking tool – designed to siphon off call and text data from phones – was aimed at social media accounts affiliated with Democratic Sens. Gary Peters and Chris Murphy, and Republican congressman and House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul, according to Amnesty investigators. Multiple CNN journalists who cover East Asian affairs were also targeted.

Office staffers were not affected, either, Shedd said. An aide to Murphy told CNN: “To the best of our knowledge, no one in our office clicked the link.” The Vietnamese embassy in Washington, DC, not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Peters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

