Videos show sirens howl across Russia in country-wide emergency drill

Videos circulating on social media show the moment sirens blared across Russia as part of a national emergency drill on Wednesday."Hearing the sound of a siren, you need to remain calm and not panic, turn on the TV—any publicly accessible channel or radio—and listen to the information message," Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MCHS) said via its Telegram channel.
"The warning system is designed to timely convey a signal to the population in the event of a threat or emergency of a natural or man-made nature." A Ukrainian serviceman rides atop a military vehicle past Independence Square in central Kyiv on February 24, 2022. Russia conducted a national emergency drill on Wednesday.The ministry said such drills are necessary"to be confident in the performance of all existing systems for the timely delivery of signals and information to the population in the event of emergency situations.
However, in at least one place in Russia's capital Moscow, the alert went off at night, the publication reported, referencing a video published by eyewitnesses.Сирены звучат во всех регионах в 10:43 по местному времени — сообщает МЧС. Ведомство добавляет, что никаких причин для паники нет, все необходимые мероприятия проходят в штатном режиме.
The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said that beginning at approximately 2:20 pm ET, it will conduct a nationwide test of its Emergency Alert System (EAS) for TVs and radios, and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) for phones.
Cell towers will broadcast a signal for approximately 30 minutes, causing WEA-compatible wireless phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, to receive the test message.