Videos do not show a ‘crisis actor’ pretending to be a victim in Gaza. They show two different men

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Two different people appear in the videos. In addition, the video of an injured man in a hospital bed dates to August.that its ground forces will expand their activities, videos are being shared to falsely claim an injured man is an actor playing a Palestinian victim.

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, puts two videos side by side. In one, a man lies seriously injured in a hospital bed with two other men at his side. In the other, a man is talking into a camera while walking through wreckage after an attack in Gaza. The post claims the videos show the same man, with the hospital taken a day earlier.NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week“Palestinian blogger ‘miraculously’ healed in one day from ‘Israeli bombing’.

Another post just shares the hospital video on its own but makes the same claim. “Hamas Crisis Actor pretends to be a victim of an Israeli air strike- appearing in a hospital bed while pretending to be in a critical condition as two supporting actors hold his hand,” reads one post sharing the video on X. It had more than 33,000 likes. headtopics.com

But the videos show two different people and the hospital video predates the latest Israel-Hamas war.account. “More than 30 missiles landed in front of my eyes,” he wrote in the caption with the video. Aljafarawi didn’t respond to the AP’s request for comment. Aljafarawi also has aThe video of the young man in the hospital bed had been online at least August with the earliest versionOne of the hashtags from the Aug.

