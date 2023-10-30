Video Shows Russian Mob Ambush Man They Think Is Jewish

A video shared on social media shows the moment an angry mob ambushed a man at the main airport in Russia's southern Dagestan region, reportedly mistaking him for an Israeli citizen.On Sunday evening, hundreds of rioters stormed the airport in Makhachkala, the capital of the mainly Muslim republic in the north Caucasus. They were brandishing Palestinian flags and reportedly hunting for Israeli passengers from a flight that had landed from Tel Aviv, Israel, earlier in the day.

Some held posters with the words, 'Child killers have no place in Dagestan' and 'We are against Jewish refugees,' Baza reported.About 20 people were injured during the unrest, officials said.Police detained some 60 rioters at the airport, which has since been closed by authorities. By Monday morning, local police said 'more than 150 active riot participants' had been identified.

