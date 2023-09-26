Video shows moment Jack-in-the-Box employee opened fire on drive-thru customer and family

A Houston, Texas, Jack-in-the-Box employee was captured on surveillance video opening fire on a customer and his family after an argument over missing fries escalated. Alloniea Ford was seen on surveillance footage shooting at a customer and his family at a Jack-in-the-Box in Houston, Texas, March 3, 2021.

(Video courtesy of Randall Kallinen, lawyer of the family)from the drive-thru and were met at the window by restaurant worker Alloniea Ford.

When Ramos received his food, he asked for the missing curly fries, which were denied by Ford. The two became involved in a verbal argument, which was captured during the nearly 23-minute surveillance footage obtained by the news station.

Alloniea Ford is seen on surveillance footage holding a handgun after shooting at a customer and his family at a Jack-in-the-Box in Houston, Texas, March 3, 2021. (Video courtesy of Randall Kallinen, lawyer of the family) headtopics.com

Ford left the video frame briefly and came back, arguing even more. After about nine minutes, tensions escalated further when Ford left the window, took a firearm from her pocket and put it back. One of Ford’s co-workers attempted to calm the situation, but Ford returns and argued with Ramos even more.(Houston Police Department)

That night, Florida resident Anthony Ramos picked up his pregnant wife and 6-year-old daughter from the airport.

She then started throwing packets of ketchup at Ramos’s truck, and he retaliated by throwing some of the items he received back at her.

That’s when the other employee closed and locked the drive-thru window, until Ford unlocked and reopened it.

Ford grabbed the gun from her pocket, pointed it at Ramos and fired off multiple shots as he sped away.

None of the bullets struck the occupants of the vehicle, or the vehicle itself.with a deadly weapon, and her probation concluded in June.

