Video shows Mark Davis arguing with Raiders fans telling him to fire Josh McDaniels

The Raiders are 1-3 and lost their third straight after falling 24-17 Sunday toIt’s a rough time to be a Raiders fan. To make matters worse, pressure has been mounting on McDaniels, who has a 7-14 record with the franchise since being hired in 2022.

Head Coach Josh McDaniels before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Sept. 10, 2023, in Denver, Colo.Fans approached the Raiders owner demanding McDaniels be canned, but his boss wasn’t having any of it. He fired back, telling the fans to"smarten up." At one point, a man who appeared to be security stood up like he might do something.

Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.The situation with the Raiders could quickly spiral from bad and disappointing to downright terrible in the coming weeks. headtopics.com

