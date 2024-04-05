Video shows Joe Rogan talking about “ mythical sea beasts ,” gold in the Grand Canyon , and aliens in the Bermuda triangle. PolitiFact found no evidence that these clips were authentic or come from the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Podcaster Rogan has become a frequent target of artificial intelligence-generated audio and video clips."Did you know about the NASA theory, let me explain," the Rogan-like voice says as the video rolls images and illustrations showing space and underwater scenes.

The claims that follow include that NASA"" ocean exploration, the Loch Ness Monster could be real,"the Grand Canyon is hiding the legendary lost city of El Dorado," and the Bermuda triangle may be"housing supernatural forces as well as alien abductions."This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Fee

