Video of President Biden Appears to Show Draft Reinstatement After Iran's Drone Strikes

The day after Iran launched drone strikes against Israel , a video of President Joe Biden appears to show him reinstating the draft. The video is a deepfake.On April 13, Iran launched an attack against Israel , an American ally, using hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. One young girl was injured by shrapnel and a military base sustained minor damage, but no additional damage or injuries were reported.

In the video, Biden says the first to be called for the draft will be men and women whose 20th birthday falls during calendar year 2023. People on social media haveBiden has never said he was reinstating the draft for men and women. The video is a deepfake that was created using a real White House video from December 2021.

Jack Posobiec, a commentator and contributor for the conservative organization Turning Point USA , created the video. In March 2023, Posobiec posted a similar video, but with false claims Biden was reinstating the draft to help defend Ukraine against Russian forces.

