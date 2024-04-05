Video of Jerry Trainor confronting Dan Schneider on iCarly set goes viral

A video of actor Jerry Trainor confronting Dan Schneider on the set of iCarly has gone viral online. The clip is doing the rounds on social media in the wake of the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which aired on the Investigation Discovery channel in March and exposed the ' toxic culture ' and alleged abuse on the set of some of Nickelodeon 's biggest shows.
The docuseries documents the child sexual abuse committed by assistant Jason Handy, dialogue coach Brian Peck, and studio freelancer Ezel Channel, as well as the alleged abusive and misogynistic behavior of showrunner Schneider. Several former child stars have spoken out, claiming sexual assault and harassment while working for the channel. While some of these claims have been circulating for years since Schneider's abrupt departure from Nickelodeon in 2018, the release of the docuseries has caused fans to take a closer look at behind-the-scenes photos and video clips
