Video of Harvard student surrounded by demonstrators missing context

The viral video shows a group of demonstrators surrounding a Harvard Business School student at a rally held on Oct. 18. Here’s what we know.to ask us about the authenticity of a video that purports to show a confrontation involving protesters at Harvard University. The video shows a man wearing a backpack, surrounded by demonstrators who are shouting"shame" as they gather around him.

Members of the group surrounding the man are holding keffiyehs, which are traditional scarves worn by Palestinians. The accompanying text says: “Jewish students at Harvard surrounded by anti-Israel protesters and cornered when trying to get away.” Yes, this video does show a real altercation at a recent demonstration at Harvard, but the video and related social posts are missing context. VERIFY can confirm the encounter seen in the viral video did happen during an Oct. 18 pro-Palestine demonstration at Harvard University, but the video being shared online is missing context. We could not confirm if the person in the video was the target of demonstrators because he’s Jewish or the events leading up to the altercation. The encounter did happen at a pro-Palestine demonstration on Harvard’s campus on Oct. 18.VERIFY has not been able to independently confirm the events leading up to the altercation. But we've compiled details from several news organizations that reported on the demonstration. On Oc

