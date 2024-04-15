Video of Crowd Running Not from Israel, Actually from Buenos Aires

A video posted across social media showing a crowd running is not from Israel . It's actually from Buenos Aires and shows excited fans running to greet a pop singer.On April 13, Iran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles toward Israel . The Iran ian attack on Saturday marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel .

While VERIFY is unable to confirm whether the TikTok video posted on April 6 is the original version of the video, we did find corroborating reports and social media videos from the same event on that day. . A video posted by Infobae shows a crowd outside the Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires that closely matches what can be seen in the video being shared with claims it was taken in Israel. Tomlinson was staying at the hotel while visiting the city, the report said.

Another video posted on X shows a different view of the crowd running in Buenos Aires at the Tomlinson meet-and-greet. X useralso show similar scenes outside the Four Seasons. Tomlinson also posted a video from the Four Seasons in Buenos Aires that shows him walking to meet the crowd. to confirm the video was filmed on the street outside the Four Seasons hotel in Buenos Aires.

The crowd is running in front of a restaurant called the Sushi Club, located across the road from the Four Seasons. The highways and green space around the hotel match what can be seen in Google Maps. Claims the Red Cross hasn’t visited hostages held by Hamas in Gaza need contextteam works to separate fact from fiction so that you can understand what is true and false. Please consider subscribing to our dailyWPMT would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.

Video Crowd Israel Buenos Aires Iran Missiles Panic Social Media Misinformation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox43 / 🏆 564. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senior Iranian General Involved in Hamas Attack on Israel, Says Iranian Coalition CouncilA senior Iranian general who was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike had reportedly been involved in the planning and execution of Hamas's attack on Israel. The Iranian Coalition Council of Islamic Revolution Forces expressed mourning and appreciation for the general's role in strengthening the resistance front.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Israel Celebrates Success of Anti-Aircraft Defenses Against Unprecedented Iranian AttackIsrael celebrated on Sunday the effectiveness of its anti-aircraft defenses against an unprecedented Iranian attack, stating that with the help of its allies, it had intercepted 99% of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched towards its territory. However, regional tensions remained high amid fears of a further escalation in the event of a possible Israeli counterattack. This was Iran's first direct military aggression against Israel, in response to a widely attributed attack by Israel on an Iranian consular building in Syria this month, which killed two Iranian generals. Israel and Iran have been on a collision course during the six months of Israel's war against Hamas militants. The war in Gaza erupted following the October 7 attack in which Hamas and Islamic Jihad, both with Iranian support, killed 1,200 people in Israel and abducted another 250. The Israeli offensive in Gaza has killed over 33

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

No, this video of a crowd running wasn’t taken in Israel following Iranian attackOn Monday, President Joe Biden announced a preliminary agreement between Samsung and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

How Buenos Aires Is Bringing Its Citizens On-ChainBuenos Aires' Secretary of Innovation and Digital Transformation Diego Fernández joins 'First Mover' to discuss how QuarkID simplifies the process of accessing and verifying personal documents for citizens. Plus, insights on the role zero-knowledge technology plays in the development of digital identity.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Emilia Kicks Off .mp3 Tour in Argentina With First of 10 Sold-Out Buenos Aires DatesDuki and more took the stage with Emilia at her .mp3 tour opening at Buenos Aires' Movistar Arena.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Where to find the best steak in Buenos Aires, ArgentinaBuenos Aires is a magnet for steak enthusiasts. From the city’s high-end GRILLS to its dining halls, steak houses and barbecue pits, here are the best places to sample the finest Argentine beef.

Source: NatGeo - 🏆 537. / 51 Read more »