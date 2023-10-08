VIDEO: Lake Stevens, Renton gun store smash-and-grabs thwarted by basic security

GunNation in Lake Stevens narrowly avoided a break-in early Friday morning. This after a group of suspects attempted to use a stolen Kia sedan to break open the front of the building.

"They ram into these bollards the first time, it didn’t do anything—backs up, tries again, and killed the car basically." Owner Justin Michaud said. "The bollards were here mainly just to protect my investment, but also to protect the citizens and the surrounding area of Lake Stevens." He said.

The attempt comes just one month after thieves broke into a Monroe gun store in a similar manner, using an SUV to break through the front entrance."All of our firearms are locked up and in safe rooms at night and stuff, anyways," Michaud said. "Long guns are all cabled, so there’s not really much of a way for them to get anything. headtopics.com

Less than an hour earlier, a similar make and model vehicle, with individuals wearing similar clothing, can be seen on aPantel Tactical in Renton shared their security footage with FOX 13, owner Josh Pantel believes the individuals caught on their camera around 1:40 a.m. were the same seen ramming the posts outside GunNation in Lake Stevens just before 2:20 a.m.

Pantel Tactical was rammed by a vehicle in March, causing extensive damage to the front of the store, the suspect attempted to steal firearms as well. "A lot of us are frustrated. We’re pissed." Michaud said. "Not only because of current political laws—that I’m going to say Inslee and Ferguson have put in place that supposedly protect people from guns, guns aren’t violent. People are violent. headtopics.com

Michaud has been in the firearm business since 2009, with his location in Lake Stevens open for about two years.

