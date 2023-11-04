Video Implying Hamas Faked Deaths in Propaganda Campaign Circulates Online

A video is being shared with posts that imply Hamas faked deaths as part of a propaganda campaign in its war with Israel. The video is from a 2013 protest in Egypt. Since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, the death toll on both sides has continued to climb. The Palestinian death toll in the war has surpassed 8,500, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 120 Palestinians have been killed

. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them civilians slain when Hamas first attacked.claims to show Hamas faking Palestinian casualties, with people covered with white funeral sheets lined up on the ground. The posts imply that Hamas is using actors to fake casualties as part of a propaganda campaign.claim the video is a result of news organizations Al Jazeera “pre-shooting preparations,” implying the bodies were being staged for the news.No, the video doesn’t show Hamas faking Palestinian deaths in Gaza during the current Israel-Hamas War. It was filmed a decade ago during a student protest and demonstration in Egypt.This video is a decade old and doesn’t have any connection to the current fighting between Israel and Hama

