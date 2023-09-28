The American soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago has arrived back in the U.S. in San Antonio, Texas early Thursday, local affiliate video appeared to show

Video appears to show Pvt. Travis King’s return to U.S. landing in San Antonio, Texas

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson on July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. North Korea says on Wednesday, Sept. 27, it has decided to expel a U.S. soldier who crossed into the country through the heavily armed inter-Korean border in July. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

