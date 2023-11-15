Victory Auto Wreckers to Close After Nearly 80 Years in Business

When Victory Auto Wreckers tows and crushes its last clunker this month after nearly 80 years in business, it will mark the end — thankfully for some — of perhaps the longest-running commercial in the history of Chicago television. For nearly 40 years, the low-budget Victory spot has aired more than a half million times, searing its grainy images and simple “that old car is worth money” tagline into the collective unconscious of a city.

After Saturday, however, the family-owned auto salvage yard in Bensenville near O’Hare will no longer pay “cash on the spot” for your beater. Facing a challenging salvage market, rising interest rates and a dearth of do-it-yourselfers ready to scour a nine-acre junkyard for parts, Kyle Weisner, 54, the third-generation owner of Victory Auto Wreckers, will be the last in his family’s towing line as he heads for semi-retirement in Arizona. “The plan is to close up the yard completely by the end of the year,” Weisner said. “Hopefully, we’re able to make a deal with somebody to buy the propert

